Former Financial Advisor Sentenced for Defrauding Law Enforcement Union

Andrew Brown, a 56-year-old former financial advisor from Putnam Valley, has received an 18-month prison sentence for his role in an extensive scam targeting members of the Law Enforcement Employees Benevolent Association (LEEBA), a labor union for law enforcement officials in New York City. Brown, along with former LEEBA President and New York State Trooper Kenneth Wynder, Jr., manipulated the union's Annuity Fund, a pool of resources earmarked for retirement accounts, and embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars between 2012 and 2020.

Details of the Fraud

The duo transferred funds from the Annuity Fund to LEEBA's operating account, which was under Wynder's control. The misappropriated money was then used for personal expenses such as purchasing a Lexus, taking vacations, and making unauthorized withdrawals. The scheme also included false statements to a third-party retirement plan manager, resulting in some members losing a portion of their retirement savings. Both Brown and Wynder misled LEEBA members about the state of their retirement accounts and deliberately avoided filing necessary financial disclosures.

Legal Ramifications

The two men were found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In addition to his jail term, Brown has been ordered to forfeit $3,049 and pay $529,000 in restitution. Wynder, 60, was handed a longer sentence of 40 months in prison and was directed to forfeit $529,000 and pay $838,683 in restitution.

Repercussions of Breach of Trust

US Attorney Damian Williams highlighted the gravity of the betrayal of trust and warned of severe outcomes for union officials and advisors who abuse their positions for personal gain. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating effects of financial crimes on individuals and institutions.

In a related incident, David White, a former financial advisor, is set to face trial on charges of embezzlement and tax evasion. As co-trustee of the John Stirling White Trust since 2014, he is accused of embezzling over $300,000 from the trust between 2014 and 2019. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel emphasized the importance of honesty and integrity in managing trusts, estates, and commonly held assets, particularly for the elderly. White's case is slated for Circuit Court Arraignment at the 6th Circuit Court in Oakland County.