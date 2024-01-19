Former Financial Advisor and Union President Sentenced for Defrauding Union's Retirement Fund

Former financial advisor, Andrew Brown, and the ex-president of the Law Enforcement Employees Benevolent Association (LEEBA), Kenneth Wynder Jr., have been handed prison sentences for their part in a long-running fraud operation. This case shines a spotlight on a gross breach of trust, as union members' retirement funds were systematically raided.

Orchestrators of a Grand Theft

Between 2012 and 2020, Brown and Wynder masterminded a scheme to pilfer considerable funds from LEEBA's Annuity Fund. This fund, earmarked for members' retirement, was fatally compromised as the duo transferred vast sums into LEEBA's operating account. This was not for the benefit of union members, but to fund Wynder's personal indulgences, including numerous luxury purchases and vacations. Brown, meanwhile, profited from commissions on insurance benefits paid out from the stolen funds.

Deceit and False Statements

Adding to their catalogue of crimes, Brown and Wynder were also found guilty of making false declarations to the retirement plan manager. They failed to file essential financial disclosures, and some union members found their retirement accounts entirely depleted. The depth of their deceit was laid bare in the courtroom, as the true scale of their fraudulent activities came to light.

Severe Repercussions for Violators

Brown was sentenced to 18 months in prison, while Wynder received a stiffer sentence of 40 months. In addition, both are facing significant forfeitures and restitution payments. This case serves as a stark reminder of the severe consequences awaiting those who choose to abuse their positions of trust. US Attorney Damian Williams emphasized the seriousness of their actions and the damaging effects on the union members who had placed their trust, and their financial future, in their hands.