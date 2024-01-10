en English
Crime

Former Finance Minister’s Family Assists in MACC Investigation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Former Finance Minister's Family Assists in MACC Investigation

Toh Puan Nai’mah Abdul Khalid, the wife of former Malaysian Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, and their sons, Muhammad Amin Zainuddin and Muhammad Amir Zainuddin, appeared at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters to provide statements and assist with the investigation into Daim Zainuddin’s affairs. The family’s presence at the MACC headquarters signifies a significant development in the case involving a high-profile political figure and his family in Malaysia.

Investigation Into Corporate Transactions

The MACC’s invitation for questioning comes in the wake of corporate transactions involving Renong Bhd and United Engineers Malaysia Bhd in the 1990s. These transactions are under scrutiny, linking to the family’s ownership of the Ilham Tower, which the MACC recently seized. The former finance minister has labeled these actions as a ‘political witch hunt’, accusing current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of orchestrating this purported attack.

MACC Inquiry Based on Pandora Papers

The MACC initiated an investigation paper in February 2023, drawing information from the Pandora Papers. This investigation prompted the MACC to summon Tun Daim Zainuddin’s wife and their sons to answer questions about recent raids and the seizure of Menara Ilham in Kuala Lumpur. Despite the ongoing inquiry and the family’s involvement, no accusations have been made against Daim of committing any offense.

Allegations of Corruption and Money Laundering

The MACC’s investigation into Daim revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering. The authority confirmed these allegations after seizing a commercial property reportedly owned by Daim’s family. Despite the serious implications of these allegations, Daim has denied any wrongdoing, labeling the probe a ‘political witch hunt’. The MACC required Daim to declare all his assets within 30 days, though multiple extensions have been granted.

