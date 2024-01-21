Former Fiji Cabinet Minister Dismissed; Major Drug Investigation Underway

In a significant political event that dominated the front page of The Fiji Times on Monday, January 22, former Fiji Cabinet Minister Aseri Radrodro was dismissed from his position. This dismissal was enacted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, following Radrodro's disregard of three separate correspondences from the Prime Minister himself.

Dismissal Based on Constitutional Power

Prime Minister Rabuka exercised Section 95 of the Constitution, which empowers the Prime Minister to appoint and dismiss Cabinet Ministers. Radrodro's dismissal is attributed to his non-responsiveness to the Prime Minister's letters concerning his termination. Rabuka also brought to light the defiance of the SODELPA Party's Working Committee instruction for Radrodro to remain in office until January 26. He declared this act as a breach of the Constitution.

Call for Respect for Due Process and Rule of Law

Rabuka emphasized the importance of respect for due process and the rule of law. His call comes in the midst of Radrodro's disregard for the legal counsel provided by the Solicitor General. This dismissal underscores the necessity for Cabinet Ministers to adhere to the instructions and mandates set forth by the Prime Minister's office.

Major Drug Incident Investigation

In another headline story, the Fiji Police Force is currently engaged in a cross-national investigation in collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Australia and New Zealand. Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew reported that they are working to determine the origins and planned destination of a significant drug haul consisting of 4.1 tons of methamphetamine intercepted in Fiji. The investigation aims to ascertain whether the drugs were intended for Fiji or if they were in transit to another country.