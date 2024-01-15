en English
Bangladesh

Former Evaly Executives Face Arrest Over Cheque Bounce Controversy

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Former Evaly Executives Face Arrest Over Cheque Bounce Controversy

In the bustling capital city of Dhaka, a magistrate court has issued arrest warrants for Mohammad Rassel and Shamima Nasrin, the former CEO and co-founder respectively of Evaly, an embattled e-commerce platform. The warrants have been issued due to their conspicuous absence in court concerning a cheque bounce case.

E-commerce Platform Evaly in Hot Water

Evaly, a once-thriving e-commerce platform has found itself embroiled in controversy due to allegations of a transaction gone wrong. The case in question involves a customer, Md Tanvir Hossain, who had paid for a motorbike he never received. In an attempt to rectify the situation, Evaly issued a cheque as a refund. However, in a turn of events, the cheque was dishonoured due to insufficient funds in Evaly’s account, further plunging the company into a legal quagmire.

Previous Legal Entanglements

The couple, Rassel and Nasrin, are no strangers to legal proceedings. They have previously been arrested and later released on bail in connection with multiple embezzlement cases. Despite these legal complications, they have remained unyielding, failing to appear in court even after a legal notice was sent demanding the return of the customer’s money.

Evaly’s Re-emergence Amid Controversy

Despite its ongoing financial predicaments and legal battles, Evaly resumed operations in October 2022. The company’s resilience in the face of adversity has raised eyebrows, sparking discussions about the future of e-commerce in Bangladesh and the need for more stringent regulations to protect consumers from potential fraud.

Bangladesh Business Crime
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

