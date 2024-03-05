Former Employee Charged with Embezzlement of Over $4K from Smithfield LIDS Store

Smithfield Police have brought charges against a former employee of a local business, accusing the individual of embezzling thousands of dollars in merchandise and cash. Deandre Kittrell Sutton, 20, from Goldsboro, faces allegations of stealing more than $4,000 worth of goods and money from the LIDS store at Smithfield's 1247 Outlet Center Drive.

The reported theft, encompassing a range of items from hats to jerseys, spanned from late December 2023 through February 2024. Despite the accusations and subsequent legal action, none of the stolen items have been recovered as of yet.

Theft Details Unveiled

According to Smithfield Police, the alleged embezzlement unfolded over a period of two months, with management reporting a total loss of $2,187.01 in cash, alongside various merchandise. The stolen goods included 20 hats, six jerseys, four hat pins, ten shirts, and two pairs of shorts, cumulatively valued at nearly $2,200. The incident led to Sutton's arrest and a $20,000 unsecured bond at the Johnston County Detention Center.

Investigation and Charges

Sutton was officially charged with embezzlement following an investigation by Smithfield Police, kickstarted by the management's theft report. The charge reflects the serious nature of the allegations against Sutton, underscoring the legal ramifications of such actions. However, despite the formal charges, the recovery of the embezzled items remains uncertain, with all merchandise still unaccounted for.

Community and Legal Implications

The incident has stirred concerns within the Smithfield community, highlighting vulnerabilities in local business operations and the potential for internal theft. Embezzlement cases like this not only pose significant financial losses for businesses but also erode trust within the workforce and community. The ongoing legal process will seek to address these concerns, aiming to deliver justice and deter similar offenses in the future.

As the case against Deandre Kittrell Sutton progresses, it serves as a cautionary tale for businesses to enhance their internal controls and for employees to consider the consequences of their actions. The unfolding events will likely prompt discussions on improving security measures and fostering a trustworthy workplace environment.