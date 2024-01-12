Former El Paso Business Owner Faces Trial for Alleged Indecency with a Minor

Former El Paso business owner, David Villalobos, aged 60, is confronting serious charges of indecency with a child. The allegations involve purported sexual contact with a minor, a 12-year-old girl. The charges against Villalobos are the culmination of a rigorous 15-month investigation conducted by the El Paso Police Department.

From Business Owner to Defendant

Villalobos used to be a prominent figure in the local business scene, owning and operating Villalobos Pest Control. However, he stepped away from the business around 2017, passing the reins over to his son. Since the allegations surfaced, the company has decisively cut ties with Villalobos.

The Trial Begins

The legal proceedings against Villalobos are scheduled to commence with the selection of the jury on January 12. The trial will take place in the 409th District Court, with seasoned jurist Judge Sam Medrano presiding over the case.

The Implications

While it is critical to remember the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, the charges against Villalobos are grave. If found guilty, the repercussions could be severe, not only for Villalobos but also for the local community who knew him as a business owner.