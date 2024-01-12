en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Former El Paso Business Owner Faces Trial for Alleged Indecency with a Minor

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST
Former El Paso Business Owner Faces Trial for Alleged Indecency with a Minor

Former El Paso business owner, David Villalobos, aged 60, is confronting serious charges of indecency with a child. The allegations involve purported sexual contact with a minor, a 12-year-old girl. The charges against Villalobos are the culmination of a rigorous 15-month investigation conducted by the El Paso Police Department.

From Business Owner to Defendant

Villalobos used to be a prominent figure in the local business scene, owning and operating Villalobos Pest Control. However, he stepped away from the business around 2017, passing the reins over to his son. Since the allegations surfaced, the company has decisively cut ties with Villalobos.

The Trial Begins

The legal proceedings against Villalobos are scheduled to commence with the selection of the jury on January 12. The trial will take place in the 409th District Court, with seasoned jurist Judge Sam Medrano presiding over the case.

The Implications

While it is critical to remember the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, the charges against Villalobos are grave. If found guilty, the repercussions could be severe, not only for Villalobos but also for the local community who knew him as a business owner.

0
Crime United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
'Swatting' Prank Call Triggers Major Law Enforcement Response in Dorchester County
Wednesday night, Dorchester County was shaken by a chilling phone call to the Sheriff’s Office, claiming a man had just shot his father and was planning to take his own life. This distressing situation, however, turned out to be a hoax, a cruel ‘swatting’ prank aimed at inciting a significant law enforcement reaction to a
'Swatting' Prank Call Triggers Major Law Enforcement Response in Dorchester County
Nagpur Crime: Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Brother and Burying Body in Brick Kiln
14 mins ago
Nagpur Crime: Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Brother and Burying Body in Brick Kiln
Sanford Man, David Ball Jr., Sentenced to Two Years Probation for January 6 Capitol Attack
21 mins ago
Sanford Man, David Ball Jr., Sentenced to Two Years Probation for January 6 Capitol Attack
Tragic Death of Abraham Cilliers Sparks Police Investigation
6 mins ago
Tragic Death of Abraham Cilliers Sparks Police Investigation
Monticello Resident, Jeffrey Sredl, Sentenced to 51 Months for Possessing Unregistered Firearms
7 mins ago
Monticello Resident, Jeffrey Sredl, Sentenced to 51 Months for Possessing Unregistered Firearms
Crime Spree Targets 7-Eleven Stores Across Los Angeles and Long Beach
9 mins ago
Crime Spree Targets 7-Eleven Stores Across Los Angeles and Long Beach
Latest Headlines
World News
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations
56 seconds
CBO Releases Annual Report on Authorizations of Appropriations
Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators
1 min
Mannie Nunnery Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Leaving Florida Gators
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
1 min
Cory Sandhagen Reflects on Being Overlooked for UFC Bantamweight Title Shot
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
3 mins
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
3 mins
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
4 mins
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
4 mins
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
5 mins
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
5 mins
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app