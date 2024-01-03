en English
Crime

Former Detective Sergeant Found Guilty of Gross Misconduct

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Former Detective Sergeant Gavin Jolley of Devon and Cornwall Police has been found guilty of gross misconduct following an extensive three-day hearing. The panel, led by an independent chair, investigated 18 incidents ranging from 2009 to 2021, involving sexually inappropriate conduct towards both colleagues and members of the public.

Jolley’s Long-Running Misconduct

The misconduct allegations against Jolley included offensive remarks, inappropriate touching, and the sharing of explicit material. Despite prior warnings about his behavior, Jolley’s inappropriate conduct persisted unabated. His actions not only breached professional conduct standards but also profoundly impacted the victims involved.

Consequences and Repercussions

Due to the severity of his misconduct, if Jolley were still serving, he would have been dismissed without notice. However, he was not present at the hearing and is now effectively barred from holding any police role within the UK.

Maintaining Professional Standards

The Head of Professional Standards and Deputy Chief Constable emphasized the need for maintaining professional standards within the force. They asserted their commitment to eliminating officers who fail to uphold these standards, assuring the public that misconduct will not be tolerated. The public was urged to report any concerns about police staff conduct for investigation.

Alongside Jolley, former PC Leanne Gould was also found guilty of gross misconduct, having lied about being ill in order to attend a wedding. She admitted to deliberately misleading and dishonest conduct, breaching the force’s standards of honesty and integrity, and has been placed on the barred list as well.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

