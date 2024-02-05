Former Dairy Queen Employee Arrested for Burglary and Theft

On a chilly January evening, a Dairy Queen on Keith Bridge Road in Cumming, Forsyth County, fell victim to an audacious burglary. The assailant, former employee Dallas Williams, executed the theft with a chilling familiarity of the premises. Williams, who had been terminated from his employment at Dairy Queen just seven days prior to the incident, broke into the establishment through the drive-through window, leaving a trail of shattered glass in his wake.

Insidious Intentions

Upon responding to the break-in, deputies from Forsyth County were greeted with the sight of a shattered drive-through window. Surveillance footage, later analysed, revealed the suspect, Dallas Williams, using a rock to break the window and gain access into the restaurant. His target: the safe in the manager's office.

The Plunder

Williams, with an obvious knowledge of the location and contents of the safe, was successful in his illicit endeavour. He made away with $930.56 from the nightly deposit and an additional $480 in petty cash. The total loss for the Dairy Queen establishment stood at a significant $1,410.56.

Pattern of Dishonesty

Williams' termination from Dairy Queen was not without cause. He had been investigated for a separate theft just a week before the burglary. In addition to this, he is currently under investigation for another theft, this one involving manipulation of customer refunds. The pattern of dishonesty paints a troubling picture of a man willing to exploit his position and knowledge for personal gain.

The Forsyth County deputies continue to actively investigate the Dairy Queen burglary and theft. Meanwhile, multiple warrants have been issued for Williams' arrest, signalling the seriousness of his misdemeanours. The case stands as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of establishments to internal threats, and the continuous need for vigilance and robust security measures.