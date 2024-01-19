Former County Director Surrenders to Police in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case

Almost a year after a fatal hit-and-run incident, John Steven Kaii-Ziegler, the erstwhile Anne Arundel County director of planning and zoning, turned himself into the Annapolis Police. The victim of the tragic incident was Zarko Peruza, a 74-year-old Croatian immigrant who was struck down while cycling home from work on January 24, 2023.

Charges and Indictment

Kaii-Ziegler, 64, is facing multiple charges in connection with the accident. These include negligent and criminally negligent manslaughter, driving under the influence (DUI), and fleeing from the scene of an accident that resulted in death. A grand jury brought down an indictment on Kaii-Ziegler on January 12, and he is currently being detained without bond.

Impact on Annapolis Infrastructure

Peruza's tragic death has brought to light the urgent need for better infrastructure for cyclists in Annapolis. The site of his fatal accident had previously been proposed as a location for an off-street sidepath. This was part of a broader plan to develop a citywide network of trails and bike lanes to ensure the safety of cyclists.

A Step Towards Justice

The arrest of Kaii-Ziegler is seen by local authorities as a step towards delivering justice to Peruza's bereaved family and reinforcing the police's commitment to road safety. Known for his love of soccer and his contribution to the food service industry, Peruza immigrated to the U.S. in 1986 and endeavored tirelessly to bring his two daughters to America. A memorial 'ghost bike' now marks the spot where he was killed, a poignant reminder of the tragedy.