Crime

Former Counselor Convicted for Soliciting Minor Online in Mercer County

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Former Counselor Convicted for Soliciting Minor Online in Mercer County

Robert A. Ercoline Jr., a former counselor from Bluefield, has been convicted on a felony charge of soliciting a minor via a computer. The 58-year-old’s conviction by a Mercer County circuit court jury came after a two-day trial, where he was found guilty of online solicitation of a minor and planning to engage in prohibited sexual activity with the minor.

Indictment and Conviction

Ercoline was indicted on these charges by the Mercer County Grand Jury in October 2022. The case was a result of a cooperative investigation conducted by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI. Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran commended the two bodies for their diligent investigative work.

Commendation for Court Proceedings

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer received accolades for his effective presentation of evidence and prosecution during the trial. The jury was also appreciated for their careful consideration of the evidence, which led to their unanimous verdict.

Sentencing and Future Implications

Ercoline’s sentencing is scheduled for April, set to take place before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills. The conviction serves as a stark reminder of the serious consequences of online child exploitation and the justice system’s commitment to protect minors from such acts.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

