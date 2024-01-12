en English
Crime

Former CNN Contributor Accuses Chris Cuomo of Humiliating Incident

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:54 pm EST
Former CNN Contributor Accuses Chris Cuomo of Humiliating Incident

In a startling revelation, former CNN contributor Angela Rye has accused ex-anchor Chris Cuomo of subjecting her to a humiliating experience that she believes led to her contract’s termination with the network. Rye revealed the incident on the inaugural episode of her iHeart podcast ‘Native Land Pod’, which she co-hosts with Tiffany Cross and Andrew Gillum.

Alleged Incident and Fallout

The incident reportedly began on New Year’s Day 2021, when Rye posted a photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram. Cuomo responded with a message saying ‘Happy New Year tinsel crotch’. Feeling embarrassed and sensing her safety was compromised, Rye chose not to immediately react to Cuomo’s text.

Later, Cuomo offered her a new segment on his show, an opportunity Rye viewed as insincere and possibly an attempt to appease her following the inappropriate text. Rye questioned the legitimacy of the offer and after a postponed discussion about it, was informed by CNN on January 21, 2021, that her contract would not be renewed, allegedly due to a shift in focus to COVID-19 coverage.

Rye’s Skepticism and Regrets

Rye expressed skepticism about CNN’s explanation, especially after the hiring of two other black women at half her rate. She also regretted not speaking up sooner and prioritizing her financial stability over her mental health. Reflecting on her prior friendship and professional relationship with Chris Cuomo, she felt the incident had caused irreparable damage.

Previous Accusations and Cuomo’s Dismissal

This is not the first accusation of inappropriate behavior against Cuomo; he was previously accused by his former ABC News boss, Shelley Ross, of sexual harassment at a work event in 2005, an allegation Cuomo acknowledged but described as non-sexual. Cuomo was dismissed from CNN in December 2021 for his involvement in advising his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, during a sexual misconduct scandal. Later, Cuomo reached out to Rye from a new phone number, prompting an emotional response from Rye on her podcast.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

