Founder of Nine O'Clock Service Christopher Brain Faces Rape and Assault Charges

In a shocking series of events, Christopher Brain, founder of the Nine O'Clock Service (NOS) in Sheffield, and former clergyman, has been charged with one count of rape and 33 counts of indecent assault. The alleged offences trace back to a period between 1981 and 1995, bringing to light a history of alleged misconduct that had been hidden for decades. Brain, 66, was known for his innovative approach to worship, which attracted a large youth following and even caught the attention of the Anglican hierarchy.

The Nine O'Clock Service, initiated in the 1980s, was renowned for its rave-inspired worship style. This unconventional approach resonated with young churchgoers, leading to large congregations and catapulting Brain into the spotlight. Brain's innovative service style even garnered the attention of George Carey, who later ascended to the position of Archbishop of Canterbury. This recognition led to Brain's rapid ordination in 1992.

The Charges Against Christopher Brain

The charges against Christopher Brain are serious and numerous. The case is slated to be heard in court on March 18, with prosecutors preparing to lay out evidence of the alleged rape and indecent assaults. As the legal process unfolds, the extent of Brain's alleged misconduct will be revealed, casting a long shadow over his past contributions to the church.

In a parallel development, Richard Thomas Brown, a 78-year-old former Roman Catholic priest, is facing allegations of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Brown, who served in North Texas, has the dubious distinction of being the first Catholic priest charged with sexual abuse following a raid on the offices of the diocese by Dallas police last year. The police believe Brown may have sexually abused up to 50 children between his ordination in 1980 and his removal from the priesthood in 2002. His last known location was in or near Delaware, and the diocese hopes that his arrest will allow the legal system to fully address the accusations against him.