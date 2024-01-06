Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Named in ED Chargesheet

The former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, is embroiled in a money laundering scandal as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named him in a supplementary chargesheet. This chargesheet, filed on January 1, 2024, alleges that Baghel received bribes totalling around Rs 508 crore from the promoters of the Mahadev App.

Facts Unearthed in the Investigation

Key promoter of the Mahadev App, Subham Soni, is said to have disclosed significant information during the investigation. The chargesheet also implicates several other individuals, including Anil Kumar Agrawal, Rohit Gulati, Bhim Singh Yadav, and Asim Das. Asim Das has claimed that he was directed by Soni to deliver a large sum of money to Baghel in India, following a meeting in Dubai.

Supporting Evidence

What lends weight to these allegations is the substantial evidence that the ED has collected, such as a voice message and intercepted cash amounting to Rs 5.39 crore from Das’s premises. This seized cash is believed to be part of the funds meant for Baghel as instructed by Soni.

The Role of Bhim Singh Yadav

The chargesheet also mentions that Bhim Singh Yadav acted as a go-between for Mahadev Online Book, facilitating the payment of ‘liaisoning money.’ This claim is corroborated by the statement of Chandrabhushan Verma under section 50 of PMLA, 2002.

This case has drawn attention to the wider issue of political corruption, with questions being raised about the integrity of those in positions of power. As the investigation continues, the implications may be far-reaching, not only for those directly involved but also for the political landscape of Chhattisgarh.