en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Named in ED Chargesheet

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 8:57 am EST
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Named in ED Chargesheet

The former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, is embroiled in a money laundering scandal as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named him in a supplementary chargesheet. This chargesheet, filed on January 1, 2024, alleges that Baghel received bribes totalling around Rs 508 crore from the promoters of the Mahadev App.

Facts Unearthed in the Investigation

Key promoter of the Mahadev App, Subham Soni, is said to have disclosed significant information during the investigation. The chargesheet also implicates several other individuals, including Anil Kumar Agrawal, Rohit Gulati, Bhim Singh Yadav, and Asim Das. Asim Das has claimed that he was directed by Soni to deliver a large sum of money to Baghel in India, following a meeting in Dubai.

Supporting Evidence

What lends weight to these allegations is the substantial evidence that the ED has collected, such as a voice message and intercepted cash amounting to Rs 5.39 crore from Das’s premises. This seized cash is believed to be part of the funds meant for Baghel as instructed by Soni.

The Role of Bhim Singh Yadav

The chargesheet also mentions that Bhim Singh Yadav acted as a go-between for Mahadev Online Book, facilitating the payment of ‘liaisoning money.’ This claim is corroborated by the statement of Chandrabhushan Verma under section 50 of PMLA, 2002.

This case has drawn attention to the wider issue of political corruption, with questions being raised about the integrity of those in positions of power. As the investigation continues, the implications may be far-reaching, not only for those directly involved but also for the political landscape of Chhattisgarh.

0
Crime India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
38 seconds ago
Public Transportation in Crisis: Rising Crime and Homelessness in London and New York
In recent years, two of the world’s most vibrant cities, London and New York, have faced a significant surge in violent crimes and social issues on their public transportation systems. London’s Underground, once celebrated for its relative safety, now exhibits alarming levels of lawlessness, drawing unsettling comparisons to New York’s subway during its crime-ridden era
Public Transportation in Crisis: Rising Crime and Homelessness in London and New York
YouTuber James Hinkle Solves Decade-Old Missing Navy Veteran Mystery
10 mins ago
YouTuber James Hinkle Solves Decade-Old Missing Navy Veteran Mystery
Four Police Officers Suspended Amid Alleged Drug Use Allegations
19 mins ago
Four Police Officers Suspended Amid Alleged Drug Use Allegations
Bloody Cartel Clash in Guerrero: A Battle Fought in Isolation
46 seconds ago
Bloody Cartel Clash in Guerrero: A Battle Fought in Isolation
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Congress Member and Family
49 seconds ago
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Congress Member and Family
Sydney Home Targeted Over Displayed Palestinian Flag: A Suspected Hate Crime
7 mins ago
Sydney Home Targeted Over Displayed Palestinian Flag: A Suspected Hate Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
New Delhi Hosts Inaugural Forum of the International Valdai Discussion Club: A New Chapter in Global Geopolitical Dialogue
3 mins
New Delhi Hosts Inaugural Forum of the International Valdai Discussion Club: A New Chapter in Global Geopolitical Dialogue
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
4 mins
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
Ex-Premier Mike Baird Slams Current Political Leaders for Stoking Division
4 mins
Ex-Premier Mike Baird Slams Current Political Leaders for Stoking Division
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
4 mins
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
4 mins
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
Tiana Ekpanyaskun: A Symphony of Resilience and Innovation
5 mins
Tiana Ekpanyaskun: A Symphony of Resilience and Innovation
Sam Kerr's Olympic Dream Threatened by Severe Knee Injury
5 mins
Sam Kerr's Olympic Dream Threatened by Severe Knee Injury
Wilfred Ndidi Sidelined: Leicester City Faces Challenges Ahead
5 mins
Wilfred Ndidi Sidelined: Leicester City Faces Challenges Ahead
Perth Scorchers Triumph Over Sydney Thunder in BBL Clash
6 mins
Perth Scorchers Triumph Over Sydney Thunder in BBL Clash
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app