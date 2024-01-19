Former Chaplain Sentenced for Historic Child Sexual Abuse

Edward Phillips-Smith, a retired priest and ex-chaplain of St Peter's Collegiate School in Wolverhampton, has been handed a 32-month prison sentence for sexually abusing two schoolchildren in the 1980s. The former chaplain, affectionately called 'Father Eddie', utilized his influential position to groom the young pupils, a course of action characterized by the victims as selfish, exploitative, and perverted.

Unveiling the Sinister Past

The investigation into Phillips-Smith's past began in February 2023. The Lichfield Diocese took the initiative of handing over his file to the police after identifying troubling indications during a review of past cases. Subsequently, Staffordshire Police arrested Phillips-Smith on May 18, 2023, following a thorough investigation. He then pleaded guilty to one charge of indecent assault on a male and two counts of indecency with a child.

The Betrayal of Trust

Phillips-Smith's actions have been underscored as a significant breach of trust. The victims, now grown men, have spoken about his selfish and exploitative behavior, expressing their resentment towards his lack of accountability. In court, one of the victims poignantly highlighted the long-lasting impact of the abuse they suffered at the hands of a well-liked figure at the school. Furthermore, the judge emphasized the egregious betrayal of trust inherent in Phillips-Smith's actions.

Justice Served

As part of his sentencing, Phillips-Smith has also been given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely. The judge deemed immediate custody as the only fitting punishment, given the gravity of the offenses. The Lichfield Diocese expressed regret for the crimes committed and urged anyone affected by Phillips-Smith's actions to get in touch with its safeguarding team. Despite the defence noting his guilty plea, expressions of remorse, and the absence of further offenses, the judge maintained that the severity of the betrayal warranted immediate imprisonment.