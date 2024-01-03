en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Former CBP Officer Charged with Smuggling Undocumented Aliens

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
Former CBP Officer Charged with Smuggling Undocumented Aliens

On a biting winter’s day in January, a federal court in Texas revealed a chilling indictment against one of their own. Emanuel Celedon, a 36-year-old Customs and Border Protection officer, stands accused of smuggling four undocumented aliens into the United States, adding to a litany of prior charges that include bribery and drug trafficking.

The Accused and his Accomplices

Celedon, who served at the Port of Entry in Laredo, Texas, could face up to 40 years in federal prison if found guilty of the new human smuggling charges. The indictment also names Homero Romero-Hernandez and Jose Osvaldo Zapata Vasquez, Mexican nationals illegally residing in the U.S., along with Beatris Martinez, a resident of Cotulla. The charges stem from incidents that took place in September and November of 2023.

A Trail of Corruption

The former CBP officer is no stranger to legal scrutiny. In November, he was indicted for accepting bribes and attempting to import cocaine into the U.S. The charges painted a picture of a man who not only betrayed the oath of his office but also played a part in the very criminal activities he was sworn to prevent.

Joint Effort for Justice

The investigation into Celedon’s illicit activities was a joint effort by several agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, DEA, and CBP. Texas state and local law enforcement also chipped in, highlighting the collaborative approach towards tackling such high-level criminal activities.

This case forms part of a broader effort by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Joint Task Force Alpha. These initiatives aim to dismantle high-level criminal organizations and combat smuggling activities impacting U.S. border communities, serving as a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice.

As the legal proceedings against Celedon and his co-defendants unfold, it underscores an urgent reminder of the corruption that can lurk within institutions trusted to protect national security. It also emphasizes the importance of stringent measures to root out such malfeasance, ensuring that those who exploit their positions of power are held to account.

0
Crime Mexico United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Reality TV Drama: Heather Gay Accuses Jen Shah of Physical Abuse
In a startling revelation during the finale of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s fourth season, Heather Gay confessed that her black eye was caused by fellow cast member Jen Shah, who is currently serving a prison sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The allegation, which dates back to an incident nearly two years
Reality TV Drama: Heather Gay Accuses Jen Shah of Physical Abuse
Iowa Man Found Guilty of Timber Violations, Cites Ancient Right to Public Lands
5 mins ago
Iowa Man Found Guilty of Timber Violations, Cites Ancient Right to Public Lands
Teen Grazed by Bullet in New Year's Day Drive-By Shooting in South Hill
5 mins ago
Teen Grazed by Bullet in New Year's Day Drive-By Shooting in South Hill
Harrison County Grand Jury Returns 53 Indictments in January 2024
1 min ago
Harrison County Grand Jury Returns 53 Indictments in January 2024
Auckland's Dark Night: Brutal Assault Raises Concerns over City's Safety
4 mins ago
Auckland's Dark Night: Brutal Assault Raises Concerns over City's Safety
Unsettling Hit-and-Run in Weathersfield: A Community's Fight for Justice
4 mins ago
Unsettling Hit-and-Run in Weathersfield: A Community's Fight for Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
'Hard Knocks': Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins
59 seconds
'Hard Knocks': Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins
Ikaika Malloe Promoted to Defensive Coordinator for UCLA Bruins
1 min
Ikaika Malloe Promoted to Defensive Coordinator for UCLA Bruins
Embracing ADHD: The Journey of Jessica McCabe
1 min
Embracing ADHD: The Journey of Jessica McCabe
Congress Reconvenes: Deadlines, Debates, and Priorities
1 min
Congress Reconvenes: Deadlines, Debates, and Priorities
Entertainment Updates: Bigg Boss 17, K-Drama Reviews, and 2024 Fashion Trends
2 mins
Entertainment Updates: Bigg Boss 17, K-Drama Reviews, and 2024 Fashion Trends
Olympian Ilona Maher Champions Body Positivity by Normalizing Cellulite
2 mins
Olympian Ilona Maher Champions Body Positivity by Normalizing Cellulite
UCLA Bruins Appoint Ikaika Malloe as New Defensive Coordinator
2 mins
UCLA Bruins Appoint Ikaika Malloe as New Defensive Coordinator
Maharashtra's Leprosy Surge: A Call for Societal Awareness and Early Screening
2 mins
Maharashtra's Leprosy Surge: A Call for Societal Awareness and Early Screening
Ronaldo's FifPro World XI Nomination Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Ronaldo's FifPro World XI Nomination Sparks Controversy
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
12 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
14 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
33 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
41 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app