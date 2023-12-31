Former Biden Official, Sam Brinton, Dodges Jail Time Amidst Multiple Theft Charges

Sam Brinton, a former nonbinary official in the Biden administration, has successfully evaded imprisonment despite facing multiple charges for alleged theft of luggage at various airports. Notably, Brinton has served as a leading figure in nuclear waste policy under the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, drawing attention for their gender-fluid identity. Brinton is currently implicated in criminal cases across two states, with a third case and a related lawsuit still in progress. However, the Department of Energy has yet to reveal the circumstances surrounding Brinton’s departure from the agency in December 2022 or whether an internal investigation regarding their dismissal has been initiated.

Litany of Charges

In October 2022, Brinton was charged with the theft of a traveler’s luggage in Minneapolis. This was followed by grand larceny charges in December in Las Vegas, linked to another theft incident. Additionally, a Tanzanian fashion designer has accused Brinton of donning clothes from her luggage, which was reported missing in 2018. Despite the severity of these allegations, Brinton has not been sentenced to jail.

Legal Consequences

In Minnesota, the court mandated Brinton’s entry into an adult diversion program, while in Las Vegas, a suspended jail sentence was handed out, coupled with an order to pay restitution. The forthcoming hearing for the ongoing lawsuit is slated for March 2024.

Previous Allegations

Brinton was previously apprehended on theft charges in relation to a 2018 incident at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport. The stolen luggage, which belonged to a Tanzanian fashion designer, boasted custom designs valued over $3,670. Furthermore, Brinton is currently in custody pending charges of Grand Larceny, which stem from allegations of stolen property at Ronald Reagan National Airport that came to the department’s attention in February 2023.