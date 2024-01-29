Former Berkut Commanders Charged with Destroying Evidence from EuroMaidan Revolution

In a striking revelation, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation has lodged charges against two former commanders of the Berkut riot police. The accused are alleged to have destroyed weapons used during the infamous EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014, attempting to erase any trace of the violent atrocities committed.

Erasing Marks of Violence

According to the charges, the ex-commanders of Berkut sought to eliminate evidence by cutting the firearms into pieces, removing serial numbers, and discarding the remains in a river. This alleged act of destruction was not just an attempt to hide physical evidence but also a bid to erase the chilling memory of a day that claimed the lives of over 100 Ukrainians.

The Trigger of EuroMaidan Revolution

The EuroMaidan Revolution was triggered in late November 2013 when the then-President Viktor Yanukovych declined to sign an agreement with the European Union, inciting widespread protests. What began as a peaceful demonstration escalated into a full-blown revolution by February 2014, forcing Yanukovych to flee to Russia.

February 20, 2014: A Day in Infamy

On February 20, 2014, the most violent day of the revolution, 48 people were killed and 90 injured by the Berkut officers. The violence that unfolded that day is indelibly etched in Ukrainian history, serving as a somber reminder of the price they paid in their quest for a democratic future.

Since the revolution, over 30 people have been charged with crimes against protestors. Five have been sentenced, including three Berkut officers who were handed prison sentences in absentia. These officers now reside in Russia, having been swapped in a 2019 prisoner exchange. One officer who was present in the courtroom was acquitted, while another, having served over four years, was released after a five-year sentence.

These recent charges against the former Berkut commanders highlight the ongoing quest for justice in Ukraine, revealing a country still grappling with the shadows of its past while striving to build a future founded on truth and accountability.