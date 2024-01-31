Former AXA Agent Xie Huirong Jailed for Fraudulent Activities

Former AXA insurance agent, Xie Huirong, has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after swindling more than S$193,000 from clients and acquaintances, among them a single mother, a research fellow at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and a supermarket cashier. The 27-year-old leveraged his professional role to carry out his fraudulent activities.

Trust Exploited

Xie's victims trusted him due to his professional role and personal relationships. The single mother, who was acquainted with Xie through her nephew, was led to believe that she could reap better insurance returns by making her premium payments upfront. Trusting in Xie, she transferred S$16,000 to him.

False Pretences

However, the single mother soon realized that her insurance provider, AXA, continued to deduct premium payments from her account, indicating that the upfront payment she made to Xie was not directed towards her premiums as he had promised. This discovery revealed Xie's deception and the abuse of trust placed in him by individuals who presumed his professional advice and actions to be legitimate.

Unveiling The Deception

Xie's fraudulent actions came to light when AXA became aware and conducted an interview with him in late 2019. The ensuing police investigations confirmed his deceitful practices. To date, Xie has made partial restitution of approximately S$77,000 to some of his victims.