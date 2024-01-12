Former Auburn High School Coach Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct with Student

Willie Charles Hutchinson, a 55-year-old former coach and teacher at Auburn High School, has been convicted of two counts of engaging in sexual intercourse or sodomy with a student under the age of 19. The incident was first brought to light when a fellow coach discovered Hutchinson in an inappropriate situation with a student in the school’s track shed.

Prompt Arrest and Investigation

Upon receiving reports of this inappropriate relationship from coworkers, Auburn police swiftly acted, arresting Hutchinson on March 8, 2021. Detective Chelsea Williams spearheaded the investigation, diligently collecting evidence and witness statements that led to criminal charges against Hutchinson. The Auburn City Schools, in a display of commitment towards justice, stated they would fully cooperate with the investigation while also conducting their own internal review.

Trials and Conviction

Despite Hutchinson’s plea of not guilty in May 2022, a grand jury indictment in April 2021 set the stage for his trial, which commenced on January 8. Assistant District Attorney Madison Grantham led the prosecution, presenting compelling testimony from witnesses and the victim, as well as crucial medical testimony from Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Allison Kennedy. The trial concluded with Hutchinson’s conviction.

Imminent Sentencing and Implications

Hutchinson, who remained free on bond and was barred from school property, now stares at a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender. His sentencing, scheduled for February 20, will be presided over by Circuit Judge Jeff Tickal. This case, marked by its swift action and diligent investigation, serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance in our education system to protect our children.