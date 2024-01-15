Former Armenian Military Deputy Chief Detained over Restaurant Shooting

In a significant development, Lieutenant General Tiran Khachatryan, former deputy chief of the Armenian military’s General Staff, has been placed under pre-trial detention for two months. The decision was handed down by a first-instance court in Yerevan, following an incident that thrust Khachatryan into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Charges of Hooliganism

Khachatryan has been formally charged under Article 297 of Armenia’s Criminal Code with ‘hooliganism committed with a weapon’. The incident leading to this charge occurred at a restaurant in the village of Aramus. A heated altercation escalated into a shooting, resulting in one individual sustaining injuries. The victim has since been questioned as part of the ongoing criminal investigation.

The Incident at Aramus

Details emerging from the investigation reveal a chaotic scene at the restaurant in question. According to reports, Khachatryan was involved in a mass brawl that spiraled out of control, culminating in gunfire. The resultant violence sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound, directly leading to the legal action taken against the former military official.

Unprecedented Legal Action

The incident’s severity and Khachatryan’s high-ranking military status have made this case a focal point of national interest. His detention marks a significant turn, indicating a stringent approach to law enforcement, even when the accused is a figure as influential as a former deputy chief of the Armenian military’s General Staff. As the case proceeds, the eyes of the nation and the world are firmly fixed on the Armenian judiciary to deliver justice.