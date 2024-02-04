Former Airport Chick-fil-A Manager Accused of Embezzlement

Embezzlement allegations have emerged against Timothy M. Hill Jr., the former manager of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport's Chick-fil-A restaurant. Hill stands accused of purloining over $140,000 during his tenure at the restaurant. The alleged thefts span a 13-month period, with the last incident documented on October 24, 2023.

Extravagant Expenditures

Hill's supposed uses for the swindled funds paint a picture of extravagance and personal indulgence. He is believed to have spent the money on jewelry, online gambling, and subscriptions to OnlyFans. The embezzled money was not only reserved for Hill's personal use but was also allegedly transferred in large sums to various individuals.

Unconventional Transactions

It's claimed that Hill transferred tens of thousands of dollars via CashApp to an array of individuals, including female airport workers. These transactions were purportedly in exchange for personal photos and videos. The funds were siphoned from both Chick-fil-A and Settebello Pizzeria at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. Both establishments are owned by the same company.

A Sophisticated Scheme

Instead of depositing the cash in the designated safety deposit box as per protocol, Hill is accused of pocketing it. To cover his tracks, he reportedly used cash receipts to create the illusion of delayed deposits, thereby concealing previous thefts. Last Tuesday, Hill faced a grand jury indictment. He was charged with five counts of wire fraud, each count carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. If convicted, this could mean a lifetime behind bars for Hill.