Crime

Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-law

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:43 pm EST
Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed's Brother-in-law

The Prayagraj Police have lodged a legal case against Zaid Master, a history lecturer at MR Sherwani College and brother-in-law of Ashraf, the sibling of the late notorious gangster-turned-politician, Atiq Ahmed. Zaid Master is under investigation for forgery and cheating. He is alleged to have conspired with another individual to sign the attendance register at the college on his behalf, a fraudulent act that raises serious questions about his professional integrity.

Charges of Forgery and Cheating

Upon noticing Zaid Master’s frequent absence from the college campus, the college principal reported the irregularity to the police. The police investigation revealed that Master’s attendance was recorded up to November 18, 2023, despite his conspicuous absence. The First Information Report (FIR) lodged against Master cites sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to cheating by personation and cheating with dishonesty, respectively.

Previous Legal Tangles

Interestingly, this is not Zaid Master’s first brush with the law. He and his sister were previously accused of illegal land acquisition, a case that is still under adjudication. Zaid Master’s connection to the notorious Atiq Ahmed further complicates the situation. Ahmed, along with his brother Ashraf, was murdered on April 15, 2023, by assailants posing as journalists.

The Larger Picture

While the police are actively seeking to apprehend Zaid Master, the larger narrative surrounding this case is the legal status of Atiq Ahmed’s family. The Uttar Pradesh government has reported to the Supreme Court that their investigation into the Ahmed brothers’ murders found no evidence of police misconduct. A Public Interest Litigation related to the killings remains pending before the Supreme Court. As the police unravel Zaid Master’s alleged act of forgery and cheating, the spotlight continues to shine on the tangled web of criminality linked to Atiq Ahmed’s family.

Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

