Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-law

The Prayagraj Police have lodged a legal case against Zaid Master, a history lecturer at MR Sherwani College and brother-in-law of Ashraf, the sibling of the late notorious gangster-turned-politician, Atiq Ahmed. Zaid Master is under investigation for forgery and cheating. He is alleged to have conspired with another individual to sign the attendance register at the college on his behalf, a fraudulent act that raises serious questions about his professional integrity.

Charges of Forgery and Cheating

Upon noticing Zaid Master’s frequent absence from the college campus, the college principal reported the irregularity to the police. The police investigation revealed that Master’s attendance was recorded up to November 18, 2023, despite his conspicuous absence. The First Information Report (FIR) lodged against Master cites sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to cheating by personation and cheating with dishonesty, respectively.

Previous Legal Tangles

Interestingly, this is not Zaid Master’s first brush with the law. He and his sister were previously accused of illegal land acquisition, a case that is still under adjudication. Zaid Master’s connection to the notorious Atiq Ahmed further complicates the situation. Ahmed, along with his brother Ashraf, was murdered on April 15, 2023, by assailants posing as journalists.

The Larger Picture

While the police are actively seeking to apprehend Zaid Master, the larger narrative surrounding this case is the legal status of Atiq Ahmed’s family. The Uttar Pradesh government has reported to the Supreme Court that their investigation into the Ahmed brothers’ murders found no evidence of police misconduct. A Public Interest Litigation related to the killings remains pending before the Supreme Court. As the police unravel Zaid Master’s alleged act of forgery and cheating, the spotlight continues to shine on the tangled web of criminality linked to Atiq Ahmed’s family.