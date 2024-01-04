Forensic Evidence Links Convicted Murderer to Victim’s Cell Phone in Ongoing Trial

A riveting development has emerged in the ongoing trial of Gregory Roberts, accused of the 2017 murder of 15-year-old student, Shineka Gray. A telecommunications forensic expert from the Jamaica Constabulary Force testified that Roberts’ co-accused and convicted murderer, Mario Morrison, had used Gray’s cell phone after her death. The expert’s evidence suggested a swap of SIM cards between Morrison’s and Gray’s phones, further implicating the convicted murderer.

Unraveling the Connection

According to the expert’s testimony, on January 30, 2017—the day preceding Gray’s last sighting—her phone number was linked to Morrison’s phone and vice versa. In a macabre twist, it appears that the 15-year-old’s device was used by her murderer.

Text Messages Unveiled

The court also heard a series of text messages sent by Roberts to his ex-girlfriend on January 29, the same day Gray disappeared. In these texts, Roberts expressed his ire over money he accused her of stealing. The ex-girlfriend, in her testimony, confirmed receiving money from Roberts but denied any prior transactions or promises.

The Murder that Shook Montego Bay

Shineka Gray, a student at Green Pond High School, went missing after attending a schoolmate’s funeral in Montego Bay. Her body, bearing multiple stab wounds, was discovered on February 1, 2017. The gruesome murder sent shockwaves throughout the community, leading to the arrest and subsequent conviction of Morrison, who is currently serving a life sentence. Both Roberts and Morrison were charged in connection with Gray’s murder.

The trial, revealing a chilling tale of betrayal, manipulation, and cold-blooded murder, continues on Thursday morning.