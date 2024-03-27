Foreign Students Attacked During Ramzan Prayers at Gujarat University: Five Arrested

Two weeks after a harrowing incident at Gujarat University, where foreign students were violently attacked by a mob while offering namaz during Ramzan, the ordeal remains vivid in the victims' memories. The attack, which occurred on March 16, 2024, in the hostel block dedicated to international scholars, has prompted a swift investigation, leading to the arrest of five individuals.

Unprovoked Assault on Peaceful Prayers

The violence erupted without warning, targeting students gathered for their nightly prayers. Among the victims was Chisomo Tolani, a PhD candidate from Malawi, who recounted the terror of seeing friends beaten and belongings destroyed. The attackers, numbering between 20 and 25, specifically targeted Muslim students, disrupting their sacred practice during the holy month of Ramzan. This incident, unprecedented in its nature at Gujarat University, has left the international student community in shock and disbelief.

Immediate Responses and Arrests

In the aftermath of the attack, the police were called to the scene. However, initial reports suggest a delay in taking decisive action against the perpetrators, some of whom were recognized as residents of a neighboring hostel block. Despite this, the swift mobilization of university authorities and law enforcement the following day, combined with widespread outrage on social media, led to the identification and arrest of five suspects. These arrests have shone a spotlight on the challenges of ensuring safety for international students in India.

Ongoing Investigation and International Concerns

The case has since been escalated to the Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police, with assurances of a thorough investigation and stern action against all involved. This incident has not only raised questions about the safety of foreign students in India but also about the broader implications for international relations and India's reputation as a welcoming destination for scholars from around the world. The university and police's response in the coming days will be critical in restoring confidence among the international student community.

The attack on foreign students at Gujarat University during Ramzan prayers is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by international communities, even within the bounds of educational institutions. It calls for a renewed commitment to inclusivity, security, and the protection of all students, ensuring that education remains a universal right, unmarred by violence and intolerance.