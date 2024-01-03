en English
Crime

Foreign Intelligence Honeypot Scheme Uncovered in Boston and Washington Brothels

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:03 pm EST
Foreign Intelligence Honeypot Scheme Uncovered in Boston and Washington Brothels

In a shocking revelation, intelligence officials have reported the existence of six high-end brothels in the suburbs of Boston and Washington, D.C., suspected of being part of a foreign intelligence operation. These establishments, believed to be part of a honeypot scheme, were primarily targeting individuals with access to sensitive U.S. information, such as politicians, senior government officials, and defense contractors.

The alleged mastermind behind the operation is a 41-year-old South Korean woman. However, intelligence officials consider this a facade, with potential involvement of other nations. The shortlist includes heavyweights in the intelligence world: Russia, China, and Israel.

Unraveling the Operation

The brothels were raided in November and prosecutors announced plans to charge at least 28 individuals in Massachusetts alone. The clientele of these brothels was not limited to the political sphere and defense sector. It also included corporate executives, professors, lawyers, and scientists, with rates going up to $600 an hour.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

