Foreign Intelligence Honeypot Scheme Uncovered in Boston and Washington Brothels

In a shocking revelation, intelligence officials have reported the existence of six high-end brothels in the suburbs of Boston and Washington, D.C., suspected of being part of a foreign intelligence operation. These establishments, believed to be part of a honeypot scheme, were primarily targeting individuals with access to sensitive U.S. information, such as politicians, senior government officials, and defense contractors.

The alleged mastermind behind the operation is a 41-year-old South Korean woman. However, intelligence officials consider this a facade, with potential involvement of other nations. The shortlist includes heavyweights in the intelligence world: Russia, China, and Israel.

Unraveling the Operation

The brothels were raided in November and prosecutors announced plans to charge at least 28 individuals in Massachusetts alone. The clientele of these brothels was not limited to the political sphere and defense sector. It also included corporate executives, professors, lawyers, and scientists, with rates going up to $600 an hour.