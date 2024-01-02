Ford City Man Faces Felony Charge for Alleged Trespassing

Robert Allen Gill, a 39-year-old resident of Ford City, faces charges of felony criminal trespass. The accusations follow an incident on November 9, where Gill allegedly broke into a storage building on Greensburg Road. An employee who turned up to collect lumber reported witnessing a black Toyota Tacoma pickup speeding away from the scene.

A Suspicious Return

While police were investigating the scene, they noted the same vehicle returning, this time with a missing side mirror. Upon questioning, Gill, the driver of the pickup, acknowledged being on the premises. He stated he was looking for items to scrap, but insisted that he hadn’t stolen anything.

Connecting the Dots

In a crucial piece of evidence, police matched the bootprints found inside the building to the boots Gill was wearing at the time. However, the owner of the building could not confirm whether anything was indeed stolen.

Past Criminal Record

Gill is no stranger to the law. His criminal record includes felony retail theft convictions in 2017 and 2018, crimes for which he served jail time and probation. Following this latest incident, he was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond. He is now awaiting a preliminary hearing on January 29 before District Judge Jason Buczak.