Crime

Forced Marriage in Bihar: An Ongoing Social Evil Comes to Light

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Forced Marriage in Bihar: An Ongoing Social Evil Comes to Light

In an unsettling recurrence of a notorious practice, a government teacher in Bihar, Mukesh Kumar, found himself coerced into a forced marriage, or ‘pakadva vivah’, as it’s known in local parlance. A video capturing the incident has gained viral attention, putting the spotlight back on this deeply entrenched social issue.

‘Pakadva Vivah’: A Historical Stain

The custom of abducting men, particularly government teachers, and compelling them into marriage, has been a dark part of Bihar’s socio-cultural fabric since the 1970s and 1980s. Despite the growing recognition of this practice as a social evil, its persistence underscores the deeply embedded societal norms and power structures that allow such practices to continue with impunity.

The Victim’s Tale

In the viral video, Mukesh Kumar is heard pleading for his release and expressing his unwillingness to marry the girl, identified as Purnima Kumari. According to Mukesh, he was forcibly taken from his home in Jamui on January 11 and made to marry Purnima against his will. Further complicating the situation, Purnima alleges that she had been in a relationship with Mukesh, and accuses him of retracting his commitment to marry her. Mukesh, however, categorically denies any romantic involvement with Purnima.

Implications and the Road Ahead

Despite the shocking nature of the incident, no police action has been initiated due to the absence of a formal complaint. This case, along with the recent case of Gautam Kumar, another government teacher who was kidnapped and married at gunpoint, serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing prevalence of forced marriages in Bihar. It’s high time that concerted efforts are made to eradicate this social evil and ensure the security of individuals against such insidious practices.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

