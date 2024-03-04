Flowery Branch Man Arrested for Assaulting Teen in Road Rage Incident, Gwinnett County Reports

In a shocking road rage encounter in north Gwinnett County, a Flowery Branch man is accused of assaulting a teenage driver to unconsciousness. Duane Andrew Sudderth, 57, faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and battery, following the Feb. 28 incident, per Gwinnett County Police Department.

Road Rage Escalates

The altercation reportedly began on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at R.H. Smith Boulevard in Buford, where the 18-year-old victim and Sudderth, driving a blue pickup truck, exchanged "hand gestures." The situation escalated when Sudderth allegedly began to tail the teen. Despite efforts to evade, the teen and his 15-year-old sister ended up being cornered in a private driveway, where Sudderth launched a violent assault. The assailant's threats even extended to the victim's sister, whom he threatened with sexual assault.

Upon regaining consciousness, the teen contacted the police, sparking an investigation that led to Sudderth's arrest at his home. Charged with a slew of offenses including terroristic threats and cruelty to children, Sudderth's actions have left a community in disbelief. His incarceration at the Gwinnett County Jail, without bond, marks a significant response from local law enforcement to road rage violence.

Community Reaction and Legal Implications

This incident has not only highlighted the dangers of road rage but also raised questions about the adequacy of existing laws to deter such behavior. As the case proceeds, it serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of unchecked aggression on the road. The community awaits the judicial process, hoping for justice for the young victims and a broader dialogue on road safety and civility.

The arrest of Duane Andrew Sudderth sends a clear message about the severity with which authorities view road rage incidents. It underscores the need for drivers to exercise patience and restraint, emphasizing that the consequences of failing to do so can be dire. As the case unfolds, it will undoubtedly continue to provoke discussion on how best to ensure safety and prevent violence on the roads.