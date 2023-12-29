Flouting Driving Bans: A Dangerous Trend on UK Roads

A worrying trend is emerging in the UK as thousands of motorists continue to flout driving bans. Data released by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) paints a startling picture: over a four-year span, more than 37,500 individuals have been convicted of driving while disqualified. Even more concerning, amongst this cohort, over 8,000 are repeat offenders. In fact, records show that one motorist was caught defying the ban 20 times.

Deadly Consequences

The disregard for driving bans has had disastrous and sometimes fatal consequences. One such case is that of Liam Slade, who while under a ban for drink-driving, caused the deaths of two women on the M4 motorway. Slade was driving at speeds in excess of 100mph at the time of the accident. Another instance involves Darren Jacques, who was also disqualified from driving when he caused the accident that led to the death of a 5-year-old boy in Newcastle. Both Slade and Jacques have been sentenced to prison for their reckless actions.

Enforcing the Law

These alarming statistics have sparked calls for more stringent enforcement and harsher penalties. Edmund King, president of the Automobile Association (AA), has urged for an increase in traffic police numbers as a deterrence measure. King highlights the need to reverse the trend of declining officer numbers over the past decade to ensure road safety. Endorsing this view, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox suggests that lifetime driving bans should be considered for repeat offenders to prevent further tragedies on the roads.

Legal Implications

One case in Stoke-on-Trent recently highlighted the severity of the issue. A 23-year-old driver, already disqualified and uninsured, was caught driving again. With 96 points on his license, his driving ban has now been extended to 2027. Staffordshire Police are considering seeking a prison sentence for his repeated offenses. This case underlines the grave consequences of accumulating 12 or more points on a license within three years, which can result in a six-month driving ban. Those disqualified for 56 days or longer must apply for a new license before being legally allowed to drive again.

Prior to June 2022, there were only two driving offences relating to serious injury. Recognising the gap in the law, the Ministry of Justice announced a full review of all driving offences and penalties in May 2014. This led to the creation of a new offence of causing serious injury by careless driving, which came into force on June 28, 2022. The maximum sentence for this offence is 2 years in custody, demonstrating a significant shift in the sentencing guidelines for causing serious injury by careless driving.