en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Florida’s Operation Renewed Hope: 123 Arrested in Major Human Trafficking Sting

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
Florida’s Operation Renewed Hope: 123 Arrested in Major Human Trafficking Sting

A three-month-long sting operation in Florida, dubbed Operation Renewed Hope, has resulted in the arrest of 123 individuals, notably including a teacher, nurse, basketball coach, and a spiritual organization worker. These arrests mark a significant stride in combating human trafficking in the region, underlining the relentless efforts of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Squad.

Unveiling the Modus Operandi

The operation involved a blend of hotel/motel and streetwalker stings, along with online operations where detectives assumed the roles of minors or guardians offering sexual services from children. The timing of the operation was deliberate, coinciding with the holiday season when children were more likely to be online, therefore, potentially more vulnerable.

A Resounding Success

Sheriff Chad Chronister emphasized the significance of these arrests as a testament to the department’s unwavering commitment to protecting the innocent and safeguarding vulnerable community members. Since its inception, the Human Trafficking Squad has arrested a total of 604 individuals, charging 36 of them with trafficking-related crimes. The operation has also led to the rescue of 28 victims from human trafficking situations, a significant achievement in the fight against this heinous crime.

The Noteworthy Arrest

Among those apprehended was Zheng Dong, a repeat offender who was previously arrested in May 2022 on similar charges. It was noted by Sheriff Chronister that the individuals ensnared in this operation, fully cognizant of their guilt, often took measures to hide their nefarious activities from their families, adding an additional layer of complexity to the investigation.

In conclusion, Operation Renewed Hope has sent a clear message to those involved in human trafficking, that their actions will not go unnoticed or unpunished. The operation has shown that, regardless of one’s position in society, any involvement in such activities will result in serious consequences, and every effort will be made to bring justice to the victims of these abhorrent crimes.

0
Crime Human Rights United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
NYC Facebook Page Transforms into Memorial for Fallen Delivery Workers
In the heart of the bustling New York City, a Facebook page – ‘The Journal of the Deliveryboys in the Big Apple’, quietly chronicles the stories of food delivery workers who have lost their lives on the job. Since its inception in late 2020, this digital memorial, which now boasts 56,000 followers, has become an
NYC Facebook Page Transforms into Memorial for Fallen Delivery Workers
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Surprising Number Amid Strict Alcohol Rules
18 mins ago
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Surprising Number Amid Strict Alcohol Rules
Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport
23 mins ago
Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport
Odessa Police Seize Drugs, Firearms Following Apartment Shooting; Two Arrested
7 mins ago
Odessa Police Seize Drugs, Firearms Following Apartment Shooting; Two Arrested
Trial to Begin for Accused Killer of St. Louis Police Officer
11 mins ago
Trial to Begin for Accused Killer of St. Louis Police Officer
Indian Police Uncover Fake Sureties Racket: A Blow to Judicial Credibility
12 mins ago
Indian Police Uncover Fake Sureties Racket: A Blow to Judicial Credibility
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
4 mins
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
4 mins
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
5 mins
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
7 mins
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
7 mins
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
7 mins
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
9 mins
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
9 mins
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
Mario Bautista: Mastering Self-Promotion as Key to UFC Success
9 mins
Mario Bautista: Mastering Self-Promotion as Key to UFC Success
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app