Florida’s Homol Brothers: A Tale of Two Insurrectionists

In a recent development, David Kennedy Homol, a resident of Lake County, Florida, has been apprehended for his alleged role in the infamous January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. His arrest unveils another layer of the complex tapestry of the Capitol riot, adding to the growing count of over 110 Floridians implicated in the incident, some reportedly linked to extremist factions such as the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.

Brothers in Arms

The arrest of David Kennedy Homol, accused of various offenses including assaulting police officers with a makeshift flagpole, follows the conviction of his younger half-brother, Dillon Homol on similar charges. The federal complaint lodged against David Homol presents evidence in the form of photographs and video screenshots, depicting both Homol brothers at the Capitol during the chaos. The charges against David Homol also hinge on messages exchanged with his brother prior to the riot, detailing their preparation and intent for the event.

The Unraveling of a Conspiracy

David Homol’s involvement in the insurrection came to light during the lead up to Dillon Homol’s trial, where David was scheduled to testify as a witness. Dillon Homol, arrested in March 2021 after flaunting videos of the riot on social media, was convicted of four misdemeanor charges and is presently awaiting sentencing.

Three Years On: The Pursuit of Justice Continues

As the third anniversary of the riot recently passed, three other alleged insurrectionists were apprehended after breaking house arrest, signifying the ongoing pursuit of justice. The Homol brothers, along with the other arrestees, form part of the more than 1,200 individuals who have been charged for crimes linked to the breach at the U.S. Capitol, with over 440 accused of assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers. The arrest of David Homol adds yet another chapter to the narrative of the January 6th Capitol attack, a saga of political unrest that continues to reverberate through the halls of American democracy.