Florida Woman Arrested for Neglecting Children During Party Spree

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Coral Springs, Florida, a 35-year-old woman named Daverta Jenkins was apprehended for recklessly leaving her three young children unattended for nearly two days. The children, aged 12, 6, and 3, were left to fend for themselves while Jenkins indulged in a spree of partying, drinking, and drug abuse.

A Cry for Help

The eldest child, a 12-year-old, found themselves in the precarious position of looking after the younger siblings without any guidance. Repeated attempts to contact their mother proved fruitless, exposing Jenkins’ disregard for the safety and well-being of her children. The desperate situation forced the eldest child to knock on a neighbor’s door out of sheer hunger, triggering a series of events that led to Jenkins’ arrest.

A Reckless Display of Negligence

Upon her return nearly 36 hours later, Jenkins confessed to her desire for a break from her responsibilities as a mother. A subsequent drug screening confirmed the presence of marijuana and cocaine in her system, underscoring the severity of her negligence. Charged with three counts of child neglect, this was not Jenkins’ first run-in with the law. In 2008, she had already lost a child to permanent removal from her care.

A Chance at a Safer Future

Presently, the three children are under the custody of Child Protective Services, with strenuous efforts underway to place them with paternal relatives. Jenkins was released on a $15,000 bond, with the court stipulating no contact with the children except as permitted by CPS or ChildNet, mandatory abstention from alcohol and drugs, and random testing to enforce this condition.