Florida Wendy's Employee Arrested for Sexual Assault Inside Restaurant Cooler

In an unsettling incident that occurred in Pompano Beach, Florida, a Wendy's employee named Tresel Huffman, aged 25, was arrested following serious allegations of sexual assault against a female coworker. The attack, as per the arrest warrant, took place on a Sunday morning inside the restaurant's cooler.

The Unfortunate Incident

Reportedly, Huffman followed the victim into the cooler, forcibly touched her buttocks and pushed her against the freezer door, clearly against her will. Huffman is accused of pulling down their clothing, groping the victim, and attempting to carry out a sexual assault. However, the act was interrupted when Huffman was unable to maintain an erection, creating an opportunity for the victim to escape and call for help.

The Arrest and Charges

Surveillance footage from the restaurant revealed that Huffman had blocked the camera facing the cooler. This evidence played a crucial role in his arrest. Huffman has been charged with sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and battery by strangulation. As of now, he is being held in police custody without bond.

Investigation and Response

Huffman's defense of the encounter being consensual was deemed inconsistent by the police. The franchisee, RKR Restaurants, has expressed its commitment to cooperate fully with law enforcement in this grave matter. The company emphasized the importance of employee safety and adherence to sexual harassment guidelines as per the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.