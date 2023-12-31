en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Florida Tire Shop Owner Charged with Attempted Murder in Dispute over Leaves

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:04 am EST
Florida Tire Shop Owner Charged with Attempted Murder in Dispute over Leaves

A shocking incident has erupted in the serene environment of Gladeview, Florida. Claudio Arrendell, a 52-year-old tire shop owner, has been arrested and charged with attempted premeditated first-degree murder after a startling altercation with a local landscaper. The dispute escalated to violence on a Friday afternoon, leaving the landscaper with a severe gunshot wound to the leg.

From Leaves to Gunshots

The disagreement began innocently enough. While clearing leaves from a property across the street, the landscaper accidentally blew some onto Arrendell’s property. The situation quickly spiralled out of control, leading to Arrendell allegedly firing two gunshots at the landscaper. Witnesses reported the landscaper, initially in critical condition, was later upgraded to stable after being rushed to the hospital.

An Unsettled Community

The incident has rocked the local community of Gladeview, located northeast of Miami-Dade County. Witness videos, showing another individual in a fluorescent yellow shirt aiding the injured landscaper, have circulated widely, causing a stir among local residents. The police detained two individuals at the scene, including Arrendell, who is currently held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Legal Proceedings and Public Reaction

In Arrendell’s initial court appearance, Judge Tom Rebull ordered him to be held without bond. While it remains unclear if the second individual detained at the scene has been charged, some community members have come forward in defense of Arrendell. Customers of Arrendell’s shop, in particular, suggest he was merely protecting his property, adding another layer of complexity to this case.

0
Crime United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Florida Tire Shop Owner Charged with Attempted Murder in Dispute over Leaves

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Shildon and Cumnock: A Tale of Two Towns in Britain's Affordability Stakes

By BNN Correspondents

Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister

By Nitish Verma

Russian Egg Tycoon Dodges Death Amidst Price Fixing Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection ...
@Australia · 4 mins
Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection ...
heart comment 0
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family

By Dil Bar Irshad

Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
Fatal Shooting Sparks Concerns About Gun Violence in Providenciales

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Fatal Shooting Sparks Concerns About Gun Violence in Providenciales
Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife’s Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death
Customs Busts Massive Smuggling Operation of Cellphones Worth Millions at Karachi Airport

By Mazhar Abbas

Customs Busts Massive Smuggling Operation of Cellphones Worth Millions at Karachi Airport
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
2 mins
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
3 mins
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
3 mins
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
4 mins
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
6 mins
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
6 mins
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
8 mins
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
8 mins
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
9 mins
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
44 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app