Florida Teacher Arrested on Charges of Sexual Battery of Student

In Lakeland, Florida, a 26-year-old high school teacher and soccer coach, Richard Alcalde, found himself ensnared in the unforgiving clutches of the law. The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested Alcalde on charges of sexually battering a 17-year-old student, an accusation that emerged following the discovery of inappropriate text messages between him and the student by the student's vigilant mother.

Advertisment

The Unraveling of a Dark Secret

The incidents, as reported by the Sheriff's Office, occurred at a local Dollar General store. Alcalde, a staff member at the reputable Star Athletes Academy since August 2023, now faces charges of sexual battery by a custodian, sexual offense on a student by an authority figure, and the unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The mother of the student initiated the investigation after she grew suspicious when her daughter sounded intoxicated during a phone conversation. On probing further, she stumbled upon 'flirtatious' texts between Alcalde and her daughter, which opened the Pandora's box leading to the allegations.

Advertisment

Admission of Guilt and Justifications

Following the revelation, the student disclosed that Alcalde had provided her with alcohol and sexually assaulted her. When confronted, Alcalde admitted to the sexual battery but denied the allegations related to providing alcohol. In his defense, he invoked cultural norms, a justification that Sheriff Grady Judd strongly refuted as unacceptable.

Consequences and Repercussions

Alcalde, who had a prior arrest record for failing to appear in court on a suspended license charge, has since been dismissed from his position at Star Athletes Academy. The case serves as a grim reminder of the breach of trust and the misuse of authority that can occur in educational institutions, shaking the faith of students, parents, and society at large.

This incident underscores the importance of vigilance, open communication, and swift action when the safety and well-being of our children are at stake. As the case unfolds, the community awaits justice, and the academy grapples with the aftermath of this disturbing incident.