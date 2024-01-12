en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Florida Resident Arrested for Child Exploitation: A Disturbing Tale of Online Predation

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:00 am EST
Florida Resident Arrested for Child Exploitation: A Disturbing Tale of Online Predation

In a disquieting turn of events, the Scottsdale Police Department arrested Jacob Lozano, a Florida resident, for his alleged involvement in child exploitation. The apprehension occurred after a local resident tipped off the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading to an extensive and distressing investigation.

Unveiling the Predator

The resident had reported finding sexually explicit conversations between Lozano and their 11-year-old child. Investigations revealed that Lozano used gaming and social media applications as platforms to contact and coerce underage boys into engaging in inappropriate sexual activity. Chillingly, he would then record these acts and disseminate them.

Unearthed Victims and Nationwide Search

The probe into Lozano’s activities unearthed several victims, including two more children from Scottsdale. This discovery led to the issuance of a nationwide warrant for Lozano’s arrest. Scottsdale detectives traveled to Florida and, with the cooperation of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended him.

Additional Investigations and Future Proceedings

Following the arrest, Scottsdale police have been actively seeking more potential victims. They are working in collaboration with other agencies to identify additional victims after unearthing more evidence from Lozano’s home. The specific charges against Lozano have not been disclosed yet, but he is slated to be extradited to Maricopa County to face the legal proceedings.

0
Crime United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Kidnapping Crisis in Haiti: Public Health Hero's Son Abducted, Health Services at Risk
In an unfortunate twist of fate, Haiti’s public health champion, Dr. Jean William “Bill” Pape, finds himself caught in the crosshairs of the country’s escalating gang violence and kidnappings. His son, 33-year-old agronomist, Douglas Pape, was forcibly taken on November 28 near his coffee farm by armed men. The younger Pape remains captive despite attempts
Kidnapping Crisis in Haiti: Public Health Hero's Son Abducted, Health Services at Risk
Jordanian Court Imposes Prison Term, Fine for Illegal Hunting of Endangered Species
3 mins ago
Jordanian Court Imposes Prison Term, Fine for Illegal Hunting of Endangered Species
Casper Manslaughter Case: Two Arrests Made in Connection with Stacey 'Jason' Mullen's Death
3 mins ago
Casper Manslaughter Case: Two Arrests Made in Connection with Stacey 'Jason' Mullen's Death
Rs 8 Million Robbery Shakes Karachi: Businessman Looted in Broad Daylight
2 mins ago
Rs 8 Million Robbery Shakes Karachi: Businessman Looted in Broad Daylight
Soledad Resident Arrested for Boat Theft at Lake San Antonio
2 mins ago
Soledad Resident Arrested for Boat Theft at Lake San Antonio
Daughter of Ex-Spurs Manager Faces Arrest After Neighbor Dispute Escalates
3 mins ago
Daughter of Ex-Spurs Manager Faces Arrest After Neighbor Dispute Escalates
Latest Headlines
World News
Mark Dodson to Step Down as Scottish Rugby CEO in Summer 2024
35 seconds
Mark Dodson to Step Down as Scottish Rugby CEO in Summer 2024
Sacred Heart Girls Basketball Team Defeats Undefeated Fosston: A Game Changer
48 seconds
Sacred Heart Girls Basketball Team Defeats Undefeated Fosston: A Game Changer
Kentucky Bill Aims to Eliminate No-Excuse Early Voting Amid Opposition
49 seconds
Kentucky Bill Aims to Eliminate No-Excuse Early Voting Amid Opposition
Omaha Defeats UND in Summit League Basketball Match; Fidler Shines
1 min
Omaha Defeats UND in Summit League Basketball Match; Fidler Shines
Karnataka Appeals for 'Brand Bengaluru' Tableau Inclusion in 2024 Republic Day Parade
1 min
Karnataka Appeals for 'Brand Bengaluru' Tableau Inclusion in 2024 Republic Day Parade
Tensions Mount over City Facility Management in Thief River Falls
2 mins
Tensions Mount over City Facility Management in Thief River Falls
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
2 mins
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
Gavin Wilkinson Takes the Reins as Sporting Kansas City's New Sporting Director
2 mins
Gavin Wilkinson Takes the Reins as Sporting Kansas City's New Sporting Director
Elon Musk and the Controversy Surrounding Alleged Drug Use
2 mins
Elon Musk and the Controversy Surrounding Alleged Drug Use
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app