Florida Mother Arrested for Attempting to Sell Baby at Bank, Charged with Child Abuse

In a shocking incident in Palatka, Florida, 33-year-old Jessica Woods has been arrested after allegedly trying to sell her 18-month-old daughter for $500 outside an H&R Block bank. Woods, who frequently visited the area, was also accused of abandoning her child when she failed to find a buyer.

Disturbing Discovery

Bank employees, familiar with Woods due to her regular visits, reported witnessing her aggressive behavior towards her daughter, including hitting. The situation escalated on March 5, when Woods, found sleeping on an air conditioning unit, attempted to solicit money from a bank worker. Upon refusal, Woods allegedly offered to sell her child, leading to her abandonment when the offer was declined.

Community Response and Police Action

A bank employee intervened, taking the child to safety and alerting the authorities. The Palatka Police Department, upon investigation, issued an arrest warrant for Woods, charging her with multiple offenses including child abuse, child neglect, and abandonment. The child has since been placed in foster care, highlighting the community's quick response to ensure her safety.

Woods faces serious charges, with bail set at $255,000. This case has sparked outrage and concern within the community and beyond, drawing attention to child welfare and the consequences of such neglectful and abusive behavior.