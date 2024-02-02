Florida Mortuary Scandal: Families Allege Mishandling of Loved Ones' Remains

In Jacksonville, Florida, Marion Graham Mortuaries and its funeral director, Elliot Maurice Graham, have come under intense scrutiny as families raise alarming allegations about the handling of their loved ones' remains. The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has issued an arrest warrant for Graham, who faces a felony count of Grand Theft and a misdemeanor count of Improper Preservation of a Human Body.

A Deepening Quagmire

The saga began with the family of Ola Jackson, who passed away in September 2023. After her death, her family encountered distressing issues with the mortuary. They struggled to receive her remains and grew suspicious when the cremains they received from Graham did not feel authentic. Their worst fears were confirmed when a subsequent investigation discovered Ola Jackson's body still at the mortuary.

But the Jacksons are not alone. Other families, including that of James Landon Taylor, have reported unsettling experiences and doubts about the authenticity of their loved ones' cremains. As a result, Taylor's family has not been able to place his ashes at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

A History of Misconduct

This is not the first time Graham has faced repercussions for his actions. The State Funeral Board previously penalized him with a $4,000 fine and a one-year suspension of his license in 202. The current investigation has widened to include allegations of financial wrongdoing, non-payment, and defaulting on agreements.

Call to Action

In the face of these distressing events, the affected families are rallying together, seeking to strengthen their collective resolve and encouraging others who may have faced similar situations to step forward. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Graham's arrest. Additionally, individuals who secured Pre-Need Funeral contracts through Marion Graham Mortuaries are urged to file a claim with the Pre-need Funeral Contract Consumer Protection Trust Fund (CPTF).

The mortuary remains an active crime scene, with state investigators searching for evidence of mishandled remains and stolen money. Amid this turmoil, the families affected hope for justice and closure, as they mourn their loved ones amidst these unsettling revelations.