Florida Man Faces Charges for Battery on Wife and Deputies

Florida resident Morris Eugene Clayton is currently behind bars, facing multiple charges following a disturbing incident involving battery on his wife and two sheriff's deputies. The series of events that led to Clayton's arrest began with an argument in Clayton's driveway in Brooksville, Florida.

An Accusation and a Confrontation

Clayton had accused his wife of infidelity, a dispute that rapidly escalated into a physical confrontation. A neighbor bore witness to the altercation, reporting that Clayton grabbed his wife's face, leading to the involvement of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Resistance and Escalation

In an attempt to apprehend Clayton, deputies arrived at the scene. However, Clayton resisted arrest, causing injuries to one of the deputies that required hospitalization. Clayton then fled the scene, leading to a chase that ended temporarily when Clayton agreed to meet at his residence. Nevertheless, Clayton's erratic behavior persisted at his home, where he continued to resist arrest.

A Chase and an Apprehension

Clayton attempted to evade law enforcement by running to his truck, leading to a struggle during which he punched a deputy and used his vehicle to strike another. Clayton was eventually apprehended after a traffic stop in Lake County. He is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Clayton is currently in jail in Lake County, awaiting trial. In addition to the charges placed by Lake County, Clayton may face additional charges in Hernando County related to domestic battery. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face in the line of duty, and the severe consequences of domestic violence.