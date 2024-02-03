Florida Man Arrested for Violently Assaulting Dog, Bystanders Injured in Intervention

In a shocking incident that unfolded at a Circle K store on Elkcam Boulevard and Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona, Florida, 31-year-old Jose Rivera was arrested on charges of violently beating his dog with a chain. The event, which was captured on video, drew the attention and intervention of several bystanders, including Raymon Prush, who confronted Rivera in an attempt to shield the dog from further harm.

According to eyewitness accounts, Prush, along with eight other bystanders, tried to subdue Rivera, leading to a physical altercation. Despite their collective efforts, several individuals, including Prush himself, were injured. The Volusia Sheriff's Office reported that a total of nine bystanders stepped in to counter Rivera's violent actions until law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Rivera's Rap Sheet

Rivera, who carries a prior record of violence, including battery and domestic violence, now faces an array of charges. These include child abuse, felony cruelty towards animals, and multiple counts of battery. His bond is currently set at $51,000. The dog, which sustained cuts and other injuries during the incident, is now in the care of another individual.

The incident left the community in disbelief, with Prush expressing heartbreak over the situation. He emphasized the special bond people share with their pets and condemned the cruelty inflicted upon the animal. Sheriff Mike Chitwood commended the bystanders for their bravery, acknowledging their role in preventing a potential tragedy.