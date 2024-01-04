en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Florida Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill U.S. House Member

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill U.S. House Member

A 72-year-old Florida man, Michael Shapiro, has been arrested on charges of threatening to kill a U.S. House member and their children. The arrest took place on a Wednesday morning following the discovery of five voicemail messages left by Shapiro at a congressional office in Washington, D.C. on December 19.

Threats and Previous Offenses

The specific House member targeted by the threats was not disclosed in the complaint. Shapiro, however, did not mince his words in the voicemails. He reportedly made explicit threats to the life of the House member and their family. Unfortunately, this is not Shapiro’s first encounter with the law regarding threatening communications. He had previously pleaded guilty in 2019 to a similar charge concerning another victim.

Legal Proceedings

Following his arrest, Shapiro appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart in Miami for the Southern District of Florida. His next court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. on January 24 in West Palm Beach.

Investigation and Prosecution

The U.S. Capitol Police, along with their Tampa Office, are overseeing the investigation into the incident. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Dispoto for the Southern District of Florida, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Wheeler for the Middle District of Florida.

In an unrelated case, 41-year-old Tyler Vavak appeared in Elko Justice Court for a preliminary hearing on charges of solicitation to commit murder and threatening a public officer with physical force. Vavak allegedly sent threatening messages to two people about corrupt judges and expressed interest in hiring someone to kill them. If convicted, the penalty for solicitation to commit murder could range from 2 to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

0
Crime United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
DNA Evidence Postpones Hearing for Albuquerque Murder Accused Lance Beaton
In a courtroom in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lance Beaton, facing charges for the murder of Danette Webb in 2014, stood in front of a judge, his future hanging in the balance. His defense attorney, F. Michael Von Hoffman, requested a continuance, citing missing documents and crucial pieces of evidence, including DNA evidence that the Albuquerque
DNA Evidence Postpones Hearing for Albuquerque Murder Accused Lance Beaton
Albuquerque to Suspend Knockouts Strip Club License Over Code Violation and Illegal Activities
3 mins ago
Albuquerque to Suspend Knockouts Strip Club License Over Code Violation and Illegal Activities
Tragic Death on Interstate 90: Young Woman Struck by Intoxicated Driver
3 mins ago
Tragic Death on Interstate 90: Young Woman Struck by Intoxicated Driver
Drive-By Shooting Leads to High-Speed Chase and Arrest in Tennessee
1 min ago
Drive-By Shooting Leads to High-Speed Chase and Arrest in Tennessee
Ex-Felon Pleads Guilty to Shooting at Golden West College, Accepts Plea Deal
1 min ago
Ex-Felon Pleads Guilty to Shooting at Golden West College, Accepts Plea Deal
Violent Assault Over Unpaid Loan in Kolar District: A Disturbing Tale of Caste-Based Violence
1 min ago
Violent Assault Over Unpaid Loan in Kolar District: A Disturbing Tale of Caste-Based Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling the Neurontin Off-Label Promotion Scandal: A Tale of Whistleblowing and Corporate Accountability
16 seconds
Unveiling the Neurontin Off-Label Promotion Scandal: A Tale of Whistleblowing and Corporate Accountability
'90 Day Fiancé' Stars' Remarkable Weight Loss Transformations of 2023
50 seconds
'90 Day Fiancé' Stars' Remarkable Weight Loss Transformations of 2023
Sir Elton John's Tour Rake-In, Bet Settlement, and Street Tribute
1 min
Sir Elton John's Tour Rake-In, Bet Settlement, and Street Tribute
Private Party Makes a Notable Return at AEW Dynamite, Sets Sights on Tag-Team Championship
1 min
Private Party Makes a Notable Return at AEW Dynamite, Sets Sights on Tag-Team Championship
Sri Lanka Declares Essential Services Amidst Deepening Financial Crisis
2 mins
Sri Lanka Declares Essential Services Amidst Deepening Financial Crisis
Bribery Allegations in Ghana's Parliament: Investigation Concluded Without Charges
2 mins
Bribery Allegations in Ghana's Parliament: Investigation Concluded Without Charges
Miracle Workers: Vietnam's National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology's Fight for Premature Infants
2 mins
Miracle Workers: Vietnam's National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology's Fight for Premature Infants
Seattle U Redhawks vs Utah Tech Trailblazers: A WAC Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Seattle U Redhawks vs Utah Tech Trailblazers: A WAC Basketball Showdown
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
3 mins
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app