Florida Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill U.S. House Member

A 72-year-old Florida man, Michael Shapiro, has been arrested on charges of threatening to kill a U.S. House member and their children. The arrest took place on a Wednesday morning following the discovery of five voicemail messages left by Shapiro at a congressional office in Washington, D.C. on December 19.

Threats and Previous Offenses

The specific House member targeted by the threats was not disclosed in the complaint. Shapiro, however, did not mince his words in the voicemails. He reportedly made explicit threats to the life of the House member and their family. Unfortunately, this is not Shapiro’s first encounter with the law regarding threatening communications. He had previously pleaded guilty in 2019 to a similar charge concerning another victim.

Legal Proceedings

Following his arrest, Shapiro appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart in Miami for the Southern District of Florida. His next court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. on January 24 in West Palm Beach.

Investigation and Prosecution

The U.S. Capitol Police, along with their Tampa Office, are overseeing the investigation into the incident. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Dispoto for the Southern District of Florida, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Wheeler for the Middle District of Florida.

