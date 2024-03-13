Florida Man Arrested for Machete Attack on Boyfriend Over Text Message Dispute

Amid a dispute over text messages, Douglas Albert Fullerton, 24, from Brooksville, Florida, allegedly escalated a confrontation with his live-in boyfriend into a violent machete attack late Monday night. Following the gruesome assault, which left the victim with severe injuries, Fullerton fled the scene, sparking a manhunt that concluded with his arrest on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance.

From Dispute to Violence

The incident unfolded when the victim caught Fullerton rummaging through his phone, leading to Fullerton retrieving a machete and striking the victim in the face. In a desperate attempt to defend himself, the victim grabbed the blade, leading to Fullerton dropping the machete. However, Fullerton then armed himself with a kitchen knife, continuing the assault and inflicting further injuries on the victim. The altercation reached a climax when the victim, attempting to flee, was stabbed in the back before managing to call 911 from a neighbor's bathroom.

Manhunt and Arrest

In the aftermath of the attack, Fullerton evaded initial capture, prompting an extensive search by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, utilizing K-9 and Drone Units. With an arrest warrant issued for Fullerton, the authorities were on high alert. The breakthrough came on Tuesday, when a tip led deputies directly to Fullerton, resulting in his arrest. This arrest marks another entry in Fullerton's criminal record, which includes prior arrests for drug possession, resisting arrest, and probation violation.

Legal Proceedings and Community Response

Fullerton's apprehension has brought a temporary resolution to this violent episode, positioning him to face the legal consequences of his actions. The community and victim are now awaiting the judicial process, hoping for justice in the wake of such a brutal attack. This incident has also sparked a broader conversation about domestic violence and the mechanisms in place to protect victims within intimate relationships.

This tragic event underscores the devastating impact of domestic violence and the importance of vigilance, support, and resources for those at risk. As Fullerton faces the legal system, the community reflects on the need for stronger protective measures for victims of domestic abuse.