Florida Man Arrested for Loitering with Underwear around His Neck

In a bizarre incident that unfolded in Lee County, Florida, a 35-year-old man named Troy Stuart found himself under arrest for suspicious behavior and loitering. The Cape Coral Police Department received a report of a prowler near the 2000 block of Everest Parkway. Responding officers discovered Stuart lying on his stomach in an empty lot, sporting a gray hoodie, black shorts, and surprisingly, underwear around his neck.

The Unusual Accessory

Stuart, in an attempt to justify his peculiar choice of accessory, claimed that the underwear served a dual purpose of warmth and protection while he was running along the canal. Following his unusual encounter with two local residents, who confronted him due to his suspicious presence in the area, Stuart decided to hide, leading to his discovery by the police.

The Bonsai Conundrum

Adding another layer of intrigue to this already strange story, one of the residents had previously reported the theft of two valuable bonsai plants, priced at around $7,000. Upon investigation, the police found several bonsai plants in Stuart's possession. However, these were not the missing plants. Despite the uncanny coincidence, there was no concrete evidence to link Stuart to the theft.

Awaiting Justice

Stuart was charged with loitering and later released on a $150 bond. His court hearing is scheduled for January 30. In the meantime, the curious case of the man with underwear around his neck, and the unconnected bonsai theft, continues to puzzle the residents of Lee County.