Crime

Florida Man Arrested for Hitting Deer Intentionally and Filming the Act for TikTok

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
In a shocking turn of events, Clay Kinney, a 27-year-old Florida resident, was arrested for a disturbing act of animal cruelty that he filmed and shared on the popular social media platform, TikTok. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office charged Kinney with five counts of animal torment, one count of animal torture, and a moving traffic violation.

Deliberate Act of Cruelty

The video that led to Kinney’s arrest showed him attempting to run over a group of five deer with his car, a Chevy Tahoe. The horrendous act resulted in the fatal injury of one of the deer. The footage not only sparked outrage among viewers but also alerted authorities to Kinney’s crime.

Arrest and Charges

A vigilant detective who viewed the video recognized Kinney and the vehicle he was driving, leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, Kinney admitted to driving without a valid license, which had been suspended previously. Subsequently, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody, charging him with the aforementioned counts.

Ongoing Investigation

While Kinney is facing severe charges, the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Further details of the case have yet to be disclosed. As of now, TikTok, the platform where the incriminating video was shared, has not issued any comments on the situation. This incident underscores the potential misuse of social media platforms in broadcasting harmful and illegal behavior, raising questions about content monitoring and control.

Crime
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

