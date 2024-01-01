Florida Man Arrested for Hitting Deer Intentionally and Filming the Act for TikTok

In a shocking turn of events, Clay Kinney, a 27-year-old Florida resident, was arrested for a disturbing act of animal cruelty that he filmed and shared on the popular social media platform, TikTok. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office charged Kinney with five counts of animal torment, one count of animal torture, and a moving traffic violation.

Deliberate Act of Cruelty

The video that led to Kinney’s arrest showed him attempting to run over a group of five deer with his car, a Chevy Tahoe. The horrendous act resulted in the fatal injury of one of the deer. The footage not only sparked outrage among viewers but also alerted authorities to Kinney’s crime.

Arrest and Charges

A vigilant detective who viewed the video recognized Kinney and the vehicle he was driving, leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, Kinney admitted to driving without a valid license, which had been suspended previously. Subsequently, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody, charging him with the aforementioned counts.

Ongoing Investigation

While Kinney is facing severe charges, the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Further details of the case have yet to be disclosed. As of now, TikTok, the platform where the incriminating video was shared, has not issued any comments on the situation. This incident underscores the potential misuse of social media platforms in broadcasting harmful and illegal behavior, raising questions about content monitoring and control.