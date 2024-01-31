Florida Man Charged in Stabbing Incident; Victim Claims Self-Defense

Darkness had barely begun to lift over Spring Hill, Florida, when the quiet was shattered by a violent altercation. On January 21, shortly after midnight, a stabbing incident unfolded at the home of Felix Daniel Torres. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office was summoned to the scene, responding to a call hinting at a potential stabbing in progress.

When the deputies arrived, they were met with a sight of chilling horror. Felix Daniel Torres, his hands and clothes smeared with blood, matched the description of the suspected assailant. Not far from him, another man, also blood-soaked and bearing deep lacerations to his face, chest, and hand, stood as the apparent victim.

A Misunderstanding Turned Violent

The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, was visiting his girlfriend and her family, including her father, Torres. The situation quickly soured due to a misunderstanding with another family member, leading to Torres allegedly attacking him with two knives. The victim defended himself with a large metal ratchet until law enforcement arrived.

Backing the victim's account, witnesses at the scene provided matching stories. Two blood-stained knives, presumably used in the attack, were collected as evidence. An unidentified family member of Torres sustained a hand injury while trying to intervene in the clash.

Medical Attention and Legal Consequences

Both men were treated for their injuries. Torres was subsequently charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and culpable negligence. After spending four-and-a-half days in jail, he was released on an $11,000 bond.

Strikingly, this was not Torres' first brush with the law. He has a history of violence, including charges in 2020 for battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, witness tampering, resisting without violence, and marijuana possession. In 2021, Torres was again charged with battery, marking it his second or subsequent offense.