Florida Man Accused in Massive E-Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme

In a landmark case, New York prosecutors have exposed a vast drug fraud scheme that exploited doctors' electronic prescribing accounts. At the heart of this operation is 21-year-old Devin Anthony Magarian from Kissimmee, Florida, who has pleaded not guilty in a Long Island court.

Unraveling the E-Prescription Scam

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly revealed that Magarian, along with his accomplices, had manipulated the e-prescription system to create a staggering number of fake orders for addictive drugs. These included potent substances like Oxycodone, Promethazine, and Codeine. The operation involved acquiring doctors’ credentials covertly to forge e-prescription accounts, subsequently generating fabricated patient information to write thousands of prescriptions.

The fraudulent prescriptions were then dispatched to pharmacies across the East Coast, extending from Massachusetts to the Carolinas, including states like Florida, Georgia, and Texas. A network of 'runners' would collect these drugs, which were then illegally sold online by Magarian, primarily through the messaging platform, Telegram.

From Luxurious Living to Legal Battle

According to the prosecution, the profits from these illegal sales funded an opulent lifestyle for Magarian. This included the purchase of luxury cars and indulging in high-end entertainment, such as dining in upscale steakhouses, frequenting strip clubs, and securing courtside seats at NBA games.

The scheme was eventually discovered last February when a vigilant pharmacist reported a suspicious prescription from an out-of-state doctor, leading to an extensive investigation. Magarian, now facing 19 criminal charges, including the illegal sale of a controlled substance and prescription medication diversion, was arrested in New York City while planning to collect $14,000 from someone picking up Oxycodone prescriptions at his direction.

Defense Claims Premature Indictment

Despite the grave allegations, Magarian's lawyer asserts that the indictment is hasty and anticipates his client's vindication. This case underscores the complexities of the modern digital world, where cybercrime can extend its nefarious reach into the critical sphere of public health, turning advancements like e-prescriptions into tools of illicit trade.