Florida Inmate Sentenced for Threatening Federal Judge

Jeziah Guagno, a 24-year-old inmate from Boynton Beach, Florida, has been handed a 37-month sentence in federal prison for his threatening correspondence targeting a federal judge. The threats, chilling in their clarity, included intentions to murder the judge and his spouse. The incident, which unfurled in May 2021, came to light when the judge received the ominous letter in the Middle District of Florida.

Unraveling the Threat

The letter, originating from the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, was initially disowned by the inmate, identified as “M.S.”. This denial sparked a federal investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which undertook detailed DNA and fingerprint analyses. These examinations pointed to Guagno as the perpetrator. His DNA was discovered on the envelope, and his palm print was found imprinted on the letter.

A Motive Evident

Further bolstering the case against Guagno was the handwriting analysis. It matched the samples from Guagno to the threats in the letter, adding another layer of evidence. The potential motive behind these threats seems to stem from a civil case that the judge had earlier dismissed, a case that had been filed by Guagno himself.

The Justice System Strikes Back

This case was thoroughly investigated by not just the FBI, but also the United States Marshals Service, and the Florida Department of Corrections. The prosecution was spearheaded by Assistant United States Attorneys Tyrie K. Boyer and Belkis H. Crockett. Guagno, who was already serving a sentence for a series of violent crimes committed in 2016, including robbery and assault, entered a guilty plea on October 10, 2023. This admission of guilt led to his sentencing by the district judge, adding 37 months to his existing sentence for the threatening communication.