Crime

Florida GOP to Decide on Chairman’s Fate Amid Rape Allegations and Electoral Challenges

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Florida GOP to Decide on Chairman’s Fate Amid Rape Allegations and Electoral Challenges

The Republican Party of Florida is preparing for a special meeting to deliberate on the fate of Chairman Christian Ziegler, who faces a rape accusation.

The top brass of the party, including Governor Ron DeSantis, U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, have called for Ziegler’s resignation.

The meeting, set to be held behind closed doors in Tallahassee, comes at a time when the party is gearing up for crucial electoral battles in Florida, a state that holds key significance for the Republicans.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

