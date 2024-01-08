Florida GOP to Decide on Chairman’s Fate Amid Rape Allegations and Electoral Challenges

The Republican Party of Florida is preparing for a special meeting to deliberate on the fate of Chairman Christian Ziegler, who faces a rape accusation.

The top brass of the party, including Governor Ron DeSantis, U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, have called for Ziegler’s resignation.

The meeting, set to be held behind closed doors in Tallahassee, comes at a time when the party is gearing up for crucial electoral battles in Florida, a state that holds key significance for the Republicans.