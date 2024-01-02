Florida Driveway Scam: Single Mother Faces $10K Bill, Receives Unexpected Aid

Florida resident Amanda Brochu, a single mother, was caught in an alarming scam that left her with a gaping hole instead of a driveway and a projected cost of $10,000. The scam was initiated soon after Brochu listed her house on Bethesda Street, Apopka, for sale. Uninvited guests started appearing on her property, functioning as surveyors, measuring her concrete driveway.

Unexpected Driveway Demolition

Brochu confronted one of these alleged surveyors, a contractor who had been contacted by a man identifying himself as Andre. This man had requested a quote for a driveway replacement at Brochu’s address, but when asked for payment and proof of ownership, he backed out. Despite the halted deal, Brochu received an alert from her doorbell camera revealing crews tearing down her driveway while she was away for the holidays. To her shock, upon her return, her driveway had been replaced with a dirt track.

A Phantom Character and a Huge Expense

Brochu learned from the contractor that ‘Andre’ had agreed to a $7,200 driveway replacement but never made a deposit. She reported the incident to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The individual identified as Andre initially denied involvement, but later termed it as a mistake, giving Brochu a contact number that turned out to be for the Orlando airport. With a non-existent driveway and a scam artist on the loose, Brochu was faced with a $10,000 expense for a new driveway – an expense she could hardly afford having recently invested in home improvements and the purchase of a new home.

Community Support and a Possible Wider Scam

However, in a turn of events, after Brochu’s story was featured in a local news report, a radio sponsor from Cox Media Group came forward offering to replace her driveway at no cost. Brochu, overwhelmed by the support, decided to donate the funds she had raised through her GoFundMe page. Meanwhile, Brochu’s real estate agent, Rocki Sanchez, expressed shock over the incident and initiated an investigation, suspecting it to be part of a larger scam. Brochu’s house, listed for $289,990, is now set to have a new driveway installed before the sale closes, an unexpected twist in the tale of a homeowner and a scam that shook the community.